Joe Biden Appears On Jay Leno's Garage Driving His 1967 Corvette Stingray

President Joe Biden drove his classic 1967 C2 Corvette Stingray and talked cars with Jay Leno on Friday as the two filmed a segment for the comedian’s CNBC show.



“It was really good. It was even more fun driving my old Corvette,” Biden told reporters after taping the clip for “Jay Leno’s Garage” at the James J. Rowley Training Center, a Secret Service facility, in Beltsville, Md.



“We talked about how electric cars are going to change the nature of our environment in the United States,” he added.



