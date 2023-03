The price of gas is a major concern for many Americans, especially those who rely on their vehicles to commute to work or transport goods. While President Joe Biden has expressed his commitment to reducing the price of gas, but without increasing American energy production, that promise will be impossible to fulfill.



So the key question is how can he possibly follow through and lower gas prices for Americans without doing that?









Joe Biden promised he would do everything he could do to lower gas prices for Americans.



Press Secretary Jean-Pierre just promised Biden ‘will veto’ legislation to increase American energy production. pic.twitter.com/OF9yVw4Dsw — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) March 27, 2023