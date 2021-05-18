Joe Biden Says The Future Of Driving Is ELECTRIC. Where Is The REAL Data To PROVE That? And If TRUE, Shouldn't Sales Be MUCH Better At This Point?

As you saw earlier, we posted video of Joe Biden doing a test run in the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck.



And during his visit to the Ford plant in Dearborn, he declared the future of driving is EV electric.



Ok, he's been a politician for over 50 years and it's just in their nature to spew rhetoric like that.



But we have to ask, where is the real DATA to PROVE that it will REALLY become reality?



We know it's many people's dream that it WILL happen but let's get back to Realville.



If the world was TRULY on track to fulfill that VISION, should EV sales percentages be MUCH higher than they are right now?



We think EV sales will certainly grow, but believe critical mass is 20-30 years away. UNLESS, there is a MAJOR breakthrough in battery tech and a charging system that can recharge an EV as fast as you refill it with gas.



What say you Spies? Do you view Biden's statement as fact or mostly fluff and rhetoric?





