Joe Manchin Argues Biden's Inflation Reduction Act Needs To Be More Restrictive Even Though Half Of the Free World Is Against it

Sen. Joe Manchin is urging the U.S. Treasury Department to prevent companies from using loopholes to bypass stringent eligibility rules in the Inflation Reduction Act’s electric-vehicle tax credits. In a letter sent Monday to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Manchin asked that the tax credit for commercial EVs is implemented in “a manner that strengthens domestic manufacturing while ensuring economic and national security” and that it does not allow companies to “cheat the system.” The West Virginia Democrat pointed to public comments submitted by some automakers and foreign governments last week asking for a broad interpretation of the commercial EV tax credit that would allow rental cars, leased vehicles and ride-hailing vehicles such as those used by Uber and Lyft to qualify for the full $7,500 commercial credit, known as 45W.



