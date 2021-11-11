Joe Manchin BASHES Legislation To Provide A $4,500 Grant for Union-Made EV Made Here. Are You A FRIEND Or FOE Of This Bill?

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has raised more concerns about President Joe Biden's 'Build Back Better' plan – this time dissing a program in House legislation to provide $4,500 grants to electric vehicles made in union shops in the U.S.



Manchin made the comments at an event in West Virginia with execs from Toyota Motor North America's, which is investing in a new components plant in his state, with $240 million planned in his state.



'When I heard about this, what they were putting in the bill, I went right to the sponsor,' he said of Stabenow, Automotive News reported, 'and I said, 'This is wrong. This can't happen.'



'It's not who we are as a country. It's not how we built this country, and the product should speak for itself,' he told the publication in an interview. 'We shouldn't use everyone's tax dollars to pick winners and losers. If you're a capitalist economy that we are in society then you let the product speak for itself, and hopefully, we'll get that, that'll be corrected.'



He also called it 'wrong' and 'not American.'



