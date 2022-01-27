Joe Rogan Gushes Over The Tesla Cybertruck After Visit To Giga Austin

Earlier today, Joe Rogan shared some new images of the Tesla Cybertruck on his Facebook page. Clearly, it appeared as though Rogan was present at Tesla's Giga Austin, and it seems he snapped the photos himself. That said, now we've learned that Rogan may have actually taken the Cybertruck prototype out for a ride.



Rogan didn't initially say anything about being on-site when he posted the images above. However, he made it pretty clear that he was behind the camera. As you can see, Rogan noted not only that the Cybertruck is the coolest car he's ever seen, but also that he saw it in "real life."



