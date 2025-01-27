Joe Rogan Takes Delivery Of Custom Model S Plaid

The Tesla Model S Plaid offers extraordinary performance for the money. Sure, the $94,990 starting price puts it out of reach for many, but no other production car on the planet can accelerate as quickly as a Plaid for the money. However, perhaps one of the disappointing aspects of the flagship Model S is that it doesn’t look all the different from the standard model. That’s where Unplugged Performance comes in. The Californian firm has become the go-to shop for modded Teslas in recent years, and it just unveiled its latest Model S Plaid build, this time for the world’s most famous podcaster, Joe Rogan. The comedian and podcast host has owned a Model S Plaid for several years, but recently, he decided the regular car was no longer quite doing it for him. Unplugged’s creation is known as the S-Apex.



