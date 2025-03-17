Joint Toyota-Mazda Sports Car May Leave Subaru Out In The Cold

The automotive rumor mill is always churning out something wild and wonderful, but recent rumors emerging from Japan suggest Toyota and Mazda are about to collaborate in a big way, more than just sharing paint colors and hybrid powertrains in mass-market crossovers.

The latest reports claim that the two Japanese automakers will collaborate on sports cars - plural - with Toyota leveraging Mazda's inline-six engines for a next-gen GR Supra and its lightweight compact sports car expertise for the next-gen GR86. They are just rumors at this stage, it must be said, but my concern if they prove to be true isn't whether a GR86 can share bones with a Miata - I know that can work - but what it means for Subaru's performance car lineup.



