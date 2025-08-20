Judge Allows Class Action Lawsuit Over Autopilot Self Driving Claims

A judge has ruled to allow a class-action lawsuit against Tesla over claims that the company has been misleading customers about its self-driving capabilities for years.

It’s the latest of a series of legal actions against Tesla regarding its deployment of advanced assisted driving systems, which the automaker describes as self-driving.



As we reported earlier this month, the floodgates of lawsuits opened against Tesla after it was found partially liable in a wrongful death case following a fatal crash involving Tesla Autopilot.



There are now a dozen similar cases moving forward against Tesla.