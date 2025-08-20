Judge Allows Class Action Lawsuit Over Autopilot Self Driving Claims

Agent009 submitted on 8/20/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:50:27 AM

Views : 328 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A judge has ruled to allow a class-action lawsuit against Tesla over claims that the company has been misleading customers about its self-driving capabilities for years.
 
It’s the latest of a series of legal actions against Tesla regarding its deployment of advanced assisted driving systems, which the automaker describes as self-driving.

As we reported earlier this month, the floodgates of lawsuits opened against Tesla after it was found partially liable in a wrongful death case following a fatal crash involving Tesla Autopilot.

There are now a dozen similar cases moving forward against Tesla.


Read Article


Judge Allows Class Action Lawsuit Over Autopilot Self Driving Claims

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)