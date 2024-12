A Delaware judge has cleared the way for Elon Musk and Tesla to begin a legal appeal process for Musk’s 2018 pay package. The appeal process is a key step in the company’s attempt to try and reinstate the CEO’s $56 billion high-risk, high-reward compensation plan.

Tesla has previously announced that it would be appealing Delaware Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick’s ruling, which overruled a vote from a majority of Tesla shareholders.