Judge Declares That "Track Ready" Doesn't Have To Mean Track Ready In Mustang Lawsuit

The Ford Mustang is the vehicle that defines the pony car segment. Few automobiles have lived up to the prowess displayed by these muscle-heavy sports coupes. However, a class action lawsuit alleges that the Mustang—or more specifically, the 526-horsepower Shelby GT350—isn't living up to its paradigmatic reputation. Early sixth-generation GT350 owners have banded together to take on the Blue Oval in court, claiming that the "track-ready" tire slayers were never equipped to properly handle seat time in their natural habitat.







