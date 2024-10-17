Judge Grants Fisker Bankruptcy But Only If It Pays For Recall Work

Fisker Ocean owners get to hear some well-needed good news: recall costs, both for parts and labor, will be covered by the automaker. The decision is part of Fisker’s final bankruptcy liquidation plan, which was approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Thomas Horan in Delaware last week after several filings, hearings and closed-door meetings between Fisker, the Fisker Owners Association (FOA) and American Lease, the New York-based company that agreed to buy the remaining inventory of roughly 3,000 Ocean EVs. The Austrian-built electric crossover, Fisker’s sole model to be sold before it declared bankruptcy in June, is subject to five recalls in the United States, two of which require spare parts (the other three are software-related and will be resolved through free over-the-air updates).



