Judge Rules License Plate Reader Records Recorded By Police Is Public Data

Data collected by automated license plate readers used by police departments across Washington state must be made public, a judge in Skagit County ruled on Thursday. 
 
It's a decision that could have far-reaching implications for law enforcement surveillance practices.

Judge Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski of Skagit County Superior Court ruled images captured by Flock brand cameras qualified as public records subject to the state's Public Records Act, siding with a tattoo artist who had sought access to the data from multiple police agencies.


