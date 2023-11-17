Judge Rules That Hyundai/Kia Must Answer Insurers In Court Over Theft Losses

Remember when Hyundai and Kia models were being spirited away left, right, and center from outside owners’ houses due to a TikTok-inspired theft epidemic? The scandal might have disappeared from news feeds, but American insurers certainly haven’t forgotten. They’re determined to hold the automakers accountable for the losses they incurred and thanks to a recent judge’s decision they’re now getting their day in court.



U.S. District Judge James Selna this week rejected efforts from Kia and Hyundai to dismiss litigation by hundreds of insurers who want to claw back over $1 billion they say they owe to drivers affected by the theft craze. The judge dismissed the automakers’ arguments that it was unfair to allow the insurers to recover costs because they had collected premiums and assumed theft risks.





