Judge That Ruled Elon Musk Was Paid Too Much Now Has A Problem With The Prosecuting Lawyers Making $280,000 An Hour

The judge in the Elon Musk pay package case is being warned by the Delaware High Court that the massive legal fee windfall is a major risk.

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick is the judge who ruled that Musk’s massive $56 billion pay package was too much money and ruled it to be not in the best interest of the shareholders. However, the attorneys who took on the case and successfully had the pay package revoked are now set to hit it big with a potential pay rate of $280,000 an hour — an unprecedented amount.

The Delaware High Court told McCormick earlier this month that these massive paydays can “turn into a windfall,” according to a report from Reuters.