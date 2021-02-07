July 8th May Be The Day We See A Dodge Competitor To The Tesla Model S Plaid

Dodge has not made a big splash in the electric car market so far. In fact, it hasn’t made a splash at all, but that could all change if rumors of what it’s preparing to launch are true. The automaker is reportedly working on what is possibly either an EV or some sort of hybridized vehicle with performance to rival the Tesla Model S Plaid, and it is expected to tease that vehicle on July 8. After a previous report with claims that it was based on insider information, we learned that Dodge may, in fact, be working on its quickest model ever. It could be one of the six fully-electric and one plug-in hybrid vehicles that the report said were in Dodge’s styling studio in Auburn Hills, Michigan.



