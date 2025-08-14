Juries Are Holding Tesla Accountable For Autopilot Not Being 100% Perfect Despite Required Driver Supervision

The world seemed surprised when Tesla was convicted to pay $242.5 million for Dillon Angulo and his girlfriend's family, Naibel Benavides Leon. She died in a car crash on April 25, 2019, involving a Tesla Model S on Autopilot, while Angulo survived with lifelong health issues. According to Brett Schreiber, that's just the beginning of a series of likely legal setbacks for the battery electric vehicle (BEV) maker concerning Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD). In an interview with The Verge, Schreiber said that there are plenty of explosive documents from that trial that will soon become public. One of them, produced by Tesla, proves the company knew that Autopilot was to blame for 6% of all crashes from which the BEV maker received information in 2019 alone. In other words, Tesla itself determined that the software was the root cause of the wrecks.



