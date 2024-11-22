Jury Abandons EV Train Wreck With 2025 North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year Finalists

People turned their backs to electric vehicles as the jury announced the finalists of the 2025 North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year. Only two finalists are powered by a battery pack, whereas the other seven models either offer hybrid versions or are built exclusively with a hybrid powertrain.

The jury revealed the finalists of the 2025 North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY). After previously selecting 25 vehicles as the "Best of 2025," the 50 jurors have now picked three models in each category to face off in the final round. The announcement was made at the Los Angeles Auto Show, where the public can admire the finalists.

The jury will continue to evaluate the finalists over the coming weeks and cast their votes for the winners by the end of the year. The award winners will be announced on January 10, 2025, during the media days of the Detroit Auto Show.