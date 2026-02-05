Jury Finds Uber Is Responsible For Driver's Conduct In Sexual Assualt Case

A federal jury in Phoenix on Thursday, Feb. 5, ordered Uber to pay $8.5 million to a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by a driver in Arizona when she was 19, a verdict that could influence thousands of similar cases against the ride-hailing company.

The three-week trial centered on Jaylynn Dean, who said the sexual assault happened in November 2023. The case was the first bellwether trial in the federal multidistrict litigation involving thousands of other cases and spans several states. Bellwether trials are used to test legal theories and help gauge the value of claims for possible settlements.