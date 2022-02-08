Just Another Day Charging: Jaguar I-Pace Turns Into An Inferno While Parked

Agent009 submitted on 8/2/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:42:19 AM

Views : 522 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Even though the Jaguar I-Pace isn’t regarded as one of those EVs that can spontaneously catch fire, well, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen, and when it does there's a strong chance its battery cells may be to blame. The most recent is a fire that destroyed a 2019 I-Pace in Florida while the vehicle was reportedly parked and charging in a garage, with its owner driving it out (even though it was already billowing smoke) just before it went up in flames.

 

It occurred in mid-June of this year and the vehicle’s owner, Gonzalo Salazar, told Electrek that



Read Article


Just Another Day Charging: Jaguar I-Pace Turns Into An Inferno While Parked

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)