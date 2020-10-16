Just Another Routine Day? Philadelphia BMW Driver Takes To The Road Without Tires!

Vehicles, like any other functioning entities, are made up of different parts that work to operate the whole. Some of those parts are necessary, some aren’t, and some aren’t required but are highly recommended. Tires are around the top of the list in that last category, but it looks like someone didn’t get the memo.

Philadelphia station WPVI reports that a driver on a local Interstate Tuesday was rolling around without tires, evidently conducting a real-world test of how imperative that whole “highly recommended” qualifier is. State police told the station they got several calls about it that morning, and that the driver, who wasn’t named in the report, went at least five miles with the car like that.