Just As AUTO SPIES Predicted, Rivian Is The MOST UNDESIREABLE Electric Truck.

Fair warning, we have a pickle on our hands with the 2022 Rivian R1T. With as much attention that the Rivian R1T gets, we expected it to be a little more popular. However, it seems to be the most undesired electric truck.



The 2022 Rivian R1T is the first electric truck to enter production with groundbreaking features. It gets trash talk from Elon Musk, and we thought it could make the Ford F-150 Lightning a little nervous.



But this isn’t the case. According to a survey by Autolist, the Rivian is the least popular electric truck. Over 1,100 vehicle shoppers were surveyed in October and November to determine interest in the all-electric pickup truck segment.



We hate to say we told you so but HOW MANY media outlets predicted the DEATH of Tesla or DIDN'T 'CREAM THEIR JEANS' (Holy 1970's lingo!) since day one about the Rivian pickup?



Their SUV has a chance but the pickup is a flash in the pan. Will have an initial pop in the beginning then all downhill from there. 100%.



Oh, and THAT FACE! DON'T get us started.



As they say in the UK, 'It's RUBBISH.'



Discuss....





