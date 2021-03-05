Just Because You Can Doesn't Mean You Should: Drake's Cullinan Is A Sight To Behold

We already know Aubrey Drake Graham, otherwise known by his middle name alone, is a huge Rolls-Royce fan (and has his own jet). Last year, he purchased a Rolls-Royce Phantom with Mansory's "Bushukan" package with a plush cream and black two-tone paint job. On top of that, he replaced the traditional Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament with his OVO record label logo, a diamond-encrusted gold owl. Drake paired up with fashion brand Chrome Hearts to create his brand-new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and it sure is something. Quilted within an inch of its life with a criss-cross pattern adjacent to stitched gothic crosses and fleur-de-lis, the leather blanketing the interior of the Cullinan is a one-of-a-kind wonder. The rims bear the Chrome Hearts logo and its signature “F*&% You” statement engraved along the curve. And this time, a triple cross configuration replaces the Spirit of Ecstasy.



