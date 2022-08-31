Just Days After Banning ICE Vehicles California Asks Residents Not To Charge Their Electric Vehicles Due To Power Grid Strain

With California’s power grid under strain due to extreme heat and high demand, the grid operator is asking residents to avoid charging their electric vehicles. This comes days after the state announced a plan to ban the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035.

According to the National Weather Service, the western United States is facing a “prolonged and record heat wave.”

The California Independent System Operator is asking residents for “voluntary energy conservation” over the Labor Day weekend.



