Just How Is The Tesla Roadster Going To One Up The Model S Plaid?

The announcement of the Plaid Model S during Tesla’s recently-held Battery Day showed that the electric car maker is now at a place where it could offer a four-door family sedan that is capable of accelerating from 0-60 mph in less than 2 seconds while traveling over 520 miles per charge. The vehicle is undoubtedly impressive, and its specs alone are enough to place the Model S at the top of the EV rankings once more.

However, the specs of the Model S Plaid have reached the territory of the next-generation Roadster, which was initially announced to have a 0-60 mph time of 1.9 seconds in its base form. Considering that the new Roadster will be commanding a starting price of $200,000, it would almost seem like customers will not have much incentive to purchase the all-electric supercar. Why purchase a $200,000 Roadster, after all, if one could buy a more affordable Model S Plaid that could achieve similar acceleration figures and still haul a whole family and tons of luggage on long trips?