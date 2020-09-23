Just How Is The Tesla Roadster Going To One Up The Model S Plaid?

The announcement of the Plaid Model S during Tesla’s recently-held Battery Day showed that the electric car maker is now at a place where it could offer a four-door family sedan that is capable of accelerating from 0-60 mph in less than 2 seconds while traveling over 520 miles per charge.

The vehicle is undoubtedly impressive, and its specs alone are enough to place the Model S at the top of the EV rankings once more. 

However, the specs of the Model S Plaid have reached the territory of the next-generation Roadster, which was initially announced to have a 0-60 mph time of 1.9 seconds in its base form. Considering that the new Roadster will be commanding a starting price of $200,000, it would almost seem like customers will not have much incentive to purchase the all-electric supercar. Why purchase a $200,000 Roadster, after all, if one could buy a more affordable Model S Plaid that could achieve similar acceleration figures and still haul a whole family and tons of luggage on long trips?



User Comments

malba2367

0-60 and top speed isn't everything.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/23/2020 12:20:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

SanJoseDriver

If it's going to have the same powertrain in a much smaller size/weight, that means it will perform better in almost every way. It will be faster, higher top speed, and more range (over 620 miles and likely much more). It'll have better handling, be the only Tesla with an al fresco option. The SpaceX package is also a differentiator (although it may cost more than the car).

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 9/23/2020 5:22:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

