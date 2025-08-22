Just Like The LFA Before It New Lexus Supercar Will Be Delayed

The successor to the Lexus LFA has been generating 10-cylinders' worth of hype. Spy shots, the Toyota GT Concept, and even running and driving cars tackling the Nürburgring and the Goodwood Festival of Speed have all firmly grabbed our attention.

But a new report from Japan allegedly puts a wet blanket on the excitement. A suggestion that the V8-powered future Toyota or Lexus (or both?) supercar is going to be delayed. If the report is true, it could also mean the car arrives with less horsepower than was originally planned.