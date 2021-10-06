Just When You Think Audi Has Ditched ICE Powertrains, This 400HP RS3 Comes Along

Audi might wax lyrical about electrification and digitisation all it likes, but the company still hearts its combustion engines. Plastered across the flanks of its camouflaged new RS3 above – our first look at the new SuperHatch – is the five-cylinder turbo’s firing order.

Seems the geek won’t just inherit the earth, they’ll be the fastest across it too. Because TopGear.com understands that admirable five-pot turbo sitting inside the new RS3 will produce upwards of 400bhp – putting it in the same ballpark as the Merc-AMG A45 S.