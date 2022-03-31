Justice Department Targets Google For Including Maps In Android Auto

The U.S. Justice Department has breathed new life into an investigation of Google Maps to determine if bundling the service together with other Google software illegally stifles competition, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The probe of the Alphabet Inc unit first came to light in late 2020 and had been quiet until recent months when investigators again began making inquiries, the sources said. Google said it cooperates with regulators and welcomes their questions. The Justice Department declined comment.



