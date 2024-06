Glassy-eyed Justin Timberlake reeked of booze after being pulled over for a suspected DWI in the Hamptons, it is alleged.

The 43-year-old star, who was pictured looking exhausted after his arraignment on Tuesday morning, was arrested after partying at Sag Harbor's American Hotel on Monday night.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the Sexy Back singer was pulled over after he left shortly after midnight when he blew past a stop sign.