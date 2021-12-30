KAREN SPIES! A Karen BERATES Another Driver With EYES OFF THE ROAD, WHILE FILMING AND DRIVING!

Agent001 submitted on 12/30/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:04:17 PM
Views : 498 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
How this didn't end up in a fatal crash we have no idea.Here's another episode of KAREN SPIES. YOU be the judge...How do you get to this point in life pic.twitter.com/oA5gQXY8Rh— Tempa (@QuickestTempa) December 30, 2021
How do you get to this point in life pic.twitter.com/oA5gQXY8Rh— Tempa (@QuickestTempa) December 30, 2021
How do you get to this point in life pic.twitter.com/oA5gQXY8Rh
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news