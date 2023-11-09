KAREN SPIES! WATCH! Who Is Right Here? Dude Or KAREN?

I decided to go over to their house and inquire about it," he continued, emphasizing that it's a public street. To his surprise, the woman asserted ownership of the parking space. Steve exclaimed, "She claims to own it?" Just then, the woman in question emerged from her house in a rage.



She seemed to be recording Steve and remarked to the camera, "This person right here is trespassing on my property, knocking on my door, and causing us problems. I have no idea who this person is, but he must leave."



She then directly addressed Steve and asked, "Could you please leave my property?"



Discuss what YOU would do and who is in the right here?







View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve 'Boss' Haas (@bosshaas)



