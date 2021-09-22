KARMA: Ford Recalls Mach-E For Sunroofs Falling Off Ridiculing Tesla A Year Ago For The Same Thing

Agent009 submitted on 9/22/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:25:31 AM

Views : 330 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ford has issued a recall of 5,000 Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs in Canada over a risk of the glass roof and windshield potentially coming loose and falling off.

Ironically, the automaker mocked Tesla for the same problem just a year ago.  Last year, Darren Palmer, the head of development for Ford and Lincoln’s battery-electric vehicle, made some comments about the quality of electric vehicles. The Ford executive said that electric vehicle buyers until now had to compromise and accept some “flaws”:



Read Article


KARMA: Ford Recalls Mach-E For Sunroofs Falling Off Ridiculing Tesla A Year Ago For The Same Thing

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)