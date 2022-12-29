KEY Takeaways From The New IRS Clean Vehicle Rules The OTHERS May Have MISSED

If you bought and placed in service a new qualified plug-in electric vehicle (EV) or fuel cell vehicle (FCV) on January 1, 2023 or later and meet certain income limitations, you may be eligible for a clean vehicle tax credit up to $7,500 under Internal Revenue Code Section 30D.



Qualified Manufacturers of the vehicles listed below have indicated that the vehicles are currently eligible for a credit provided other requirements are met. Check back for additions to this list.



For vehicles purchased in 2022 or before, credit eligibility was determined under different criteria.



Without BORING you here are a few key takeaways many of the others posting on this have missed in reference to SPECIFIC vehicles...



In order to qualify as an ‘SUV’, the vehicle MUST have a 3rd row. This effectively kills all of the Tesla Model Y’s except some 7 passenger configurations (under $80K MSRP).



And it also kills the Mustang Mach E and Cadillac Lyriq



Full details and list of products at the IRS link...





