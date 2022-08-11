KIA Bumps 2023 EV6 Price By A Whopping $7,100 - Starting At Just Under $50,000

Kia has announced that it will cull the cheapest addition to the EV6 range - the Light. That, in addition to a $1,000 price bump for the now-base Wind model, makes for a $7,100 price jump. That's almost exactly how much of the Inflation Reduction Act tax credit Kia is losing out on, despite its best efforts to the contrary.

As a result of the pricing and structure change to the EV6 lineup, which was recently topped off by the new GT trim, the base price of a Kia EV6 is now $49,795, which includes a $1,295 destination charge.