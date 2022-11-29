KIA COO Says Biden's Inflation Reduction Act Intentionally Pulls The Rug Out From Under EV Market

The Inflation Reduction Act has earned criticism from America's biggest trading partners and major import auto brands alike over tying federal tax credits to North America production of EVs, their batteries and certain battery materials.

Most foreign automakers have been circumspect about how the new Inflation Reduction Act will impact their efforts to market electric vehicles in the US, but Kia of America appears to be a bit more blunt.

Speaking with Automotive News, the company's chief operating officer Steve Center said the law pulls the rug out from the entire industry.