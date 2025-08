The Kia Tasman pickup might just be the opening chapter in a larger story for the brand’s ladder-frame ambitions. As interest in rugged utility vehicles grows, Kia is eyeing the possibility of turning the Tasman into a broader platform.

A high-level exec has confirmed that an SUV variant based on the Tasman is actively being considered, and more off-road-focused models could follow. But for any of this to happen, there will need to be strong demand beyond a single market.