KIA Dealer Answers The Shortage Of Cars With An Inventory Of Used Exotics

Agent009 submitted on 10/11/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:08:39 AM

Views : 420 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Mainstream auto dealers can come about interesting vehicles in a few ways. They can come from an owner’s personal collection. They can be trade-ins. Or they can just besomething cool the dealer picked up at an auction to drive foot traffic. One or two on a lot is something. But as one Kia dealer shows, more than a handful of exotics in your inventory is something else entirely.

Reader of the site Adam Jata sent us a tip to check out Kia of Riverdale in Riverdale, NJ and its used car inventory. For there to be a car shortage right now affecting both the new and used market, they have a pretty healthy inventory of over 120 used cars. But sprinkled among those models for the poors are a bunch of rich man’s toys, a few of which are models that just recently debuted but are somehow already on sale used.

Read Article


KIA Dealer Answers The Shortage Of Cars With An Inventory Of Used Exotics

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)