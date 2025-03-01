KIA EV Sales Leap 74% In 2024 Leading Brand To A Record Year

The US subsidiary of the South Korean automaker has recently announced fresh record deliveries for the second year in a row in 2024, and no less than six of its models also hit milestones of their own. It's been years since a certain portion of the automotive industry's wizards have talked about the demise of the passenger car sector as we know it. Certainly, there has been a slowdown in sales for certain segments – like sports cars and minivans. But don't go killing off (almost) every car nameplate on the altar of crossovers, SUVs, and trucks like Ford Motor Company and Chevrolet have already done. That's because brands like Kia will counter-argue, saying that the age of the passenger car isn't over yet. Instead, you'd be better off keeping all things in balance and featuring a mix of passenger cars, CUVs, and EVs, like they did. But there's no need to take our word for granted, as now we have the figures for the entire last year to back our claims.



