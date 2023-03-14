KIA EV9 Flagship Leaked A Day Early - Will It Be On Your Short List?

As is the norm, the all-new Kia EV9 leaked a day before its grand unveiling. The leaked images come via Instagram accounts wilcoblok and cochespias1, and are low resolution, but they do confirm what we've suspected all along. The production car is exceptionally close to the concept vehicle, which is extremely rare. There are subtle differences, however. The individual LEDs in the bumper are gone and replaced with a headlight that mimics the concept's vision. Kia also replaced the side-mirror cameras with more traditional rearview mirrors, though this particular design element could be market specific. It's not allowed in the USA, but you can put them on a car in the UK. The taillights are the same shape but slightly larger, and even the radical alloy wheel design made it to production.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CocheSpias (@cochespias1)



