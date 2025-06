Not every sales jump in the auto industry follows a straightforward narrative, and Kia’s latest numbers are a good example of that. The company had a solid May, moving 5 percent more vehicles than it did in the same month last year. But that top-line figure doesn’t tell the whole story.

While its flagship electric models took a hit, one unassuming sedan, the K5, surged with a 256 percent increase in monthly sales. Kia’s not alone in this EV slowdown, either.