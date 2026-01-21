KIA Niro Gets A Facelift And New Tech For 2027

The Kia Niro is getting a facelift. The updated crossover, which is currently available with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains, was revealed in its home market of South Korea late last night.

The redesigned crossover has a revamped front fascia that aligns with the automaker’s “Opposites United” design language that has been used throughout the lineup, from the EV3 to the EV9. At the rear, the refreshed Niro has a new set of smoked taillamps that incorporate a slim lighting signature.