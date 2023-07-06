KIA No Longer Considers Itself A Value Brand

The chief executive of Kia America says that the car manufacturer has transformed itself over the past five years and is now attracting more affluent buyers than ever before, leading to a 60 percent rise in its average transaction price.

During a recent interview with Auto News, Sean Yoon said the company has come a long way since the introduction of the Telluride in March 2019, the first new model it launched under a revised long-term brand strategy. As such, Yoon no longer considers Kia to be a value brand.