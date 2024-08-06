KIA On The HOT SEAT? Company Recalls 463,000 Telluride SUVs And Tells Owners To Park Outside And Away From Buildings.

In a move that has left many car owners feeling less than thrilled, Kia has announced a recall of nearly 463,000 of its popular Telluride SUVs due to a potential fire risk. The recall, which affects certain 2020-2024 models, was prompted by reports of overheating in the front power seat motor caused by a stuck power seat slide knob. Kia has advised owners to park their vehicles outside and away from structures until the issue can be resolved, which is expected to begin at the end of July.



The recall comes after several incidents of localized melting and even one reported under-seat fire, raising concerns about the safety of the vehicles. Kia plans to fix the issue by installing a bracket for the power seat switch back covers and replacing the seat slide knobs at no cost to owners.



This isn't the first time Kia has faced recalls related to its Telluride model. Earlier this year, the company recalled more than 427,000 of the SUVs due to a defect that could cause them to roll away while parked. The latest recall adds to the growing list of challenges faced by Kia and its parent company, Hyundai, which have been grappling with a series of recalls and safety issues in recent years.



The news of the recall has been met with frustration and concern from Kia owners, many of whom have taken to social media to express their disappointment and anxiety. Some have even reported experiencing issues with their vehicles, further fueling the controversy surrounding the recall.



As Kia works to address the issue and reassure its customers, the recall serves as a reminder of the importance of car manufacturers taking swift action to address safety concerns and protect the well-being of their customers.









