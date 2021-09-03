KIA Recalls 380,000 Sportage And Cadenza Vehicles - Tells Owners To Park OUTSIDE

Recently purchased a 2017-2021 Kia Sportage or a 2017-2019 Kia Cadenza? Well, the Korean automaker has just issued a recall for fire risk on many of these vehicles—right around 380,000 cars total, as the Associated Press reports. The company says the risk stems from a possible short circuit in the hydro-electric emergency brake's control unit, which can cause excessive current and therefore heat, potentially leading to a fire. Before this happens, Kia says owners might smell something burning or melting in the interior—that would make sense—and a few dashboard lights might come on, such as the tire pressure warning, or anti-lock brake light. It's worth noting that if you have one of these vehicles but it's equipped with Kia's "Smart Cruise Control," you can disregard this recall; it does not affect vehicles with this feature.



