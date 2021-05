Kia is reporting strong demand for its sleek new EV6 electric crossover with over 30,000 show-of-interests within a month from the unveiling



The Kia EV6, like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, is one of the most anticipated new electric cars this year.

It shares the same impressive specs as the Ioniq 5 since it is based on the same platform, but it features a different design and form factor that has been well-received following the unveiling in March.