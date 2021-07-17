KIA Stinger To BE EXTERMINATED In Spring 2022? Survey Says....

The Kia Stinger's existence in the Korean carmaker's line-up has been fascinating to plot. The predominantly rear-wheel driven sports sedan has been incredibly popular among critics, but has chronically struggled to sell in the showroom.



This is often linked to the model's timing, it being released to the market in the middle of a boom in interest in family SUVs. Some have also pondered whether the market simply wasn't ready for the notion of a 'premium Kia'.



Why get a Kia when you could get an entry-level BMW 3er or Merc C-Class? Never mind that the former would offer much more power and spec than the latter.



Now, the nameplate's future in Kia's line-up has once again been called into question. Korean outlet Korean Car Blog reports that the model is set to be phased out in early 2022.



According to the report, Kia's Sohari Plant in Gwangmyeong is set to change tact. It's going to pivot to focus on the mass production of electrified vehicles (the story specifically namedrops a hybrid version of the new Carnival).



Our guess is they're all saying why didn't we forget the Stinger all together and bring the Telluride and next Sorento out sooner.



Are you sad to hear this or did this Kia never have the STING you expected?





