KIA Tests Off Road Prototype Of Tasman Pickup

Rugged pickups are having a moment, with more buyers seeking something that looks like it could survive an apocalypse, and more automakers are jumping on the bandwagon. Kia, a newcomer in the midsize pickup market, is considering an even more adventurous version of its Tasman model, judging by a new prototype spotted out in the wild. In the single spy shot from the Kia Tasman Club on Instagram, we get a glimpse of a lightly camouflaged Tasman sitting on beadlock wheels wrapped in chunky all-terrain tires. The prototype also appears to be sitting higher than the standard version, which suggests some potential suspension upgrades. The dried mud on the tires and side skirts proves that this truck has already had its fair share of off-road adventures before posing for the camera.



