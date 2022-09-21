KIA To Begin Building EVs In The US Within The Next 8 Months

According to various South Korean media outlets, Kia has plans to start producing electric vehicles in the US. The automaker aims to begin making EVs on our shores in 2024. The goal is for Kia's EVs to be eligible for the new US federal EV tax credit that's coming as part of the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act.



Reuters doesn't mention anything about Kia verifying the news, but instead cites SBS TV and Maeli Business Newspaper as the sources. The reports were said to have very few details, though, if the Inflation Reduction Act worked as intended, it was to be expected that some automakers may begin building EVs in the US. It appears the legislation is already encouraging more electric car manufacturers to open up shop in the States.



