KIA's Entry Level EV3 To Retail For Only $30,000

When Kia announced the new entry-level EV3 was going to make its way to the US, everyone was wondering if production in North America would follow, and now it's been confirmed the automaker is planning on producing the vehicle at its Monterey Factory in Mexico. The facility currently produces vehicles like the K3 and has an annual production of about 400,000. Last year, it announced it was expanding production in the facility for EVs, and the EV3 will be the first electric vehicle to roll off its floors. According to the Korean Car Blog, the production of the EV3 at the facility is set to reach 110,000 units annually, with manufacturing slated for the fourth quarter of 2025. This will be the second EV manufacturing foothold the company will establish in North America, with the other being the West Point, Georgia facility that currently produces the seven-seat EV9.



