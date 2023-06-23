Kid Rock is at it again!



This time domestic oil and the green movement is the target.



Here dropped this quote yesterday..."Domestic oil is the new ivermectin. You can't have it because it would resolve the crisis they need you to go

through."



This quote is a provocative statement that draws a comparison between domestic oil and the controversial drug Ivermectin. The underlying message suggests that both resources are being intentionally withheld to prolong a crisis.



The first part of the quote, "DOMESTIC OIL IS THE NEW IVERMECTIN," implies that domestic oil production could potentially be a solution to a crisis, similar to how some proponents believe Ivermectin can be an effective treatment for certain medical conditions. The comparison highlights the idea that both resources are being denied or restricted for reasons beyond their perceived effectiveness.



The second part of the quote, "YOU CAN'T HAVE IT BECAUSE IT WOULD RESOLVE THE CRISIS THEY NEED YOU TO GO THROUGH," implies a deliberate withholding of these resources to keep the crisis ongoing. It suggests a cynical view that those in power have an interest in maintaining the crisis, possibly for political or economic reasons.



